

CTV Montreal





It's now legal to bring marijuana on a plane in Canada, as long as you're not crossing international borders.

That's one of the new regulation changes that CATSA has implemented this year as the result of the legalization of cannabis.

However it is still against the law to carry cannabis on international flights, even if travelling between jurisdictions that have legalized the substance.

There are, however, plenty of other items which cannot be carried in the passenger compartment of a plane, including anything which could be used as a weapon, and liquids such as the contents of a snow globe.

For additional information watch the video.