Montrealers are looking forward to the Canada Day long weekend, but the holiday also extends to certain services in the area.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed.

City of Montreal offices, including Acces Montreal offices and borough offices, are closed for the weekend and on Monday, July 2.

The 311 information line is running.

Household garbage and recycling pickup will take place according to the regular schedules.

The city is reminding anyone who is moving to please not abandon their pet during this time. For more information on this matter, click here.



Ecocentres will be open according to the regular summer schedule.

Public markets will be open July 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the Bonsecours Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Jean-Talon Market will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and cultural centres follow varied schedules set by their respective boroughs. Residents are asked to contact personnel at these facilities.

The Botanical Garden and the Insectarium will be open on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Federal and provincial government offices will be closed for the weekend and on July 2.

Most banks will be closed through the weekend and on Monday.



Municipal court and all service points will be closed for the weekend and on July 2.

All parking meters will remain in operation and parking signs will remain in effect.

Canada Post offices will be closed July 2. There will be no regular mail delivery or collection.

STM bus lines and metros will operate on a holiday schedule. Check the website for details.

Several STM bus routes will be altered due to the Canada Day Parade on July 1.

AMT: All trains will run on a regular schedule June 30.

The RTM’s Vaudreuil-Hudson and St-Jerome lines will offer service over the long weekend while the Deux-Montagnes, Mont-St-Hilaire Candiac and Mascouche lines will be closed.

Most retail stores will be closed, but many pharmacies and supermarkets are open.

The majority of SAQ stores will be open, except those located inside buildings that are closed (malls, etc.)