MONTREAL
Montreal

    • What’s open and closed in Montreal this Remembrance Day

    Though most businesses are expected to be open on Remembrance Day, there are some establishments that will be closed to commemorate the holiday.

    Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this Remembrance Day in Montreal.

    Closed:

    • Federal government service centres, such as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and passport offices
    • Post offices
    • Banks and other financial institutions

    Open:

    • Provincial government services like the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ)
    • Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ)
    • Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)
    • Schools, CEGEPs and universities
    • Grocery stores and pharmacies
    • Gas stations and depanneurs
    • Malls and big-box stores
    • Municipal buildings, including pools and libraries

    Transit and other:

    Public transit in Montreal is expected to run as usual.

    Municipal collections pick-ups are expected to continue as normal.

    Some museums and sites, such as the Biodome, Planetarium and Insectarium, are always closed on Mondays so check the schedule before leaving the house.

