What's open and closed around New Year's in Montreal
Trying to plan a party? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st?
Don't get stuck out in the cold. Here's what's open and closed around New Year's:
SHOPPING MALLS
Alexis Nihon
- New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eaton Centre
- New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
Cotes-des Neiges Plaza
- New Years' Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year's Day: Closed
SAQ
Closed on New Year's, and closes at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Some locations' hours may differ. Check your local outlet here.
SQDC
Closed on New Year's Day.
CANADA POST
Closed on New Year's.
LIBRARIES, GYMS, POOLS
Most libraries, city pools and municipal facilities are closed from Dec. 31 to Jan 2. Check your borough’s website to see if your centre is open or closed
The YMCA will be closed on New Year, with reduced hours on the 31st (7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), and Jan. 2 (7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
The Biodome, the Biosphère, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open on Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan.1 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.
COLLECTIONS, CITY SERVICES, COURT
All garbage, compost and recycling pickup will continue as normal. There is one exception: bulky item collection in Lachine will resume on Jan. 5.
Boroughs offer a Christmas Tree pickup service – click here to find out what day the trucks are coming in your neighbourhood.
311
Reduced hours on Jan. 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
PERMIT COUNTERS
Closed through Jan 3. Closure extends to Jan. 6 in Ville-Marie.
ECOCENTRES
Closed through Jan 2.
PARKING
Restrictions remain in place through the holidays.
COURT
Only people in custody will have their cases processed. The call centre is closed until Jan. 3. No applications for stays of execution will be heard through Jan. 4.
