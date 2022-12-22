What's open and closed around New Year's in Montreal

Trying to plan a party? Need to up your bitters game before the 31st?

Don't get stuck out in the cold. Here's what's open and closed around New Year's:

SHOPPING MALLS

Alexis Nihon

New Year's Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eaton Centre

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

Cotes-des Neiges Plaza

New Years' Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year's Day: Closed

SAQ

Closed on New Year's, and closes at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Some locations' hours may differ. Check your local outlet here.

SQDC

Closed on New Year's Day.

CANADA POST

Closed on New Year's.

LIBRARIES, GYMS, POOLS

Most libraries, city pools and municipal facilities are closed from Dec. 31 to Jan 2. Check your borough’s website to see if your centre is open or closed

The YMCA will be closed on New Year, with reduced hours on the 31st (7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), and Jan. 2 (7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

The Biodome, the Biosphère, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will be open on Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan.1 from 1p.m. to 5 p.m.

COLLECTIONS, CITY SERVICES, COURT

All garbage, compost and recycling pickup will continue as normal. There is one exception: bulky item collection in Lachine will resume on Jan. 5.

Boroughs offer a Christmas Tree pickup service – click here to find out what day the trucks are coming in your neighbourhood.

311

Reduced hours on Jan. 2 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

PERMIT COUNTERS

Closed through Jan 3. Closure extends to Jan. 6 in Ville-Marie.

ECOCENTRES

Closed through Jan 2.

PARKING

Restrictions remain in place through the holidays.

COURT

Only people in custody will have their cases processed. The call centre is closed until Jan. 3. No applications for stays of execution will be heard through Jan. 4.