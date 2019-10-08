"We will rock you" isn't just the title of an iconic Queen hit, it's also the title to a musical coming to the Place-des-Arts in February 2020.

The music of Queen is the backbone for a story about two renegades, Galileo and Scaramouche, who have to save rock music from the all-powerful Globalsoft.

---

As the third anniversary of Leonard Cohen's death approaches, a posthumous album called Thanks for the dance will be released. Cohen's son Adam produced it.

The songs feature his father's voice and those of other artists like Patrick Watson.

---

The 35th anniversary of the famous mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap, will be celebrated by screenings at Cineplex theatres on Oct. 11.

The misadventures of a terrible American comeback tour of an aging heavy-metal group made one great comedic concert movie.