What's on: a Queen musical coming to Place-des-Arts, a new Leonard Cohen album and more
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 9:51PM EDT
"We will rock you" isn't just the title of an iconic Queen hit, it's also the title to a musical coming to the Place-des-Arts in February 2020.
The music of Queen is the backbone for a story about two renegades, Galileo and Scaramouche, who have to save rock music from the all-powerful Globalsoft.
---
As the third anniversary of Leonard Cohen's death approaches, a posthumous album called Thanks for the dance will be released. Cohen's son Adam produced it.
The songs feature his father's voice and those of other artists like Patrick Watson.
---
The 35th anniversary of the famous mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap, will be celebrated by screenings at Cineplex theatres on Oct. 11.
The misadventures of a terrible American comeback tour of an aging heavy-metal group made one great comedic concert movie.
