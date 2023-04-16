Westmount teen pens children's book in tribute to brother with autism

While some people picked up new hobbies during the pandemic, Anthony Antoniou penned a children's book.

The 17-year-old from Westmount says he did it to raise awareness about autism.

"I thought the best way to do that is through a children's book because they really are open to new ideas, "he said.

The book is based on a true story, as his own brother has autism.

