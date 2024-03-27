MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Westmount residents irked by unleashed dogs in local park

    The Summit Woods park in Westmount allows dogs off leash during the winter months but residents living close to the park say the situation is getting out of hand.

    Some of them attended a city council meeting to ask the mayor to put up a fence if dogs are going to be allowed to roam free after raising complaints about the pets taking over the park.

