Two women in serious condition after collision in Montreal

Two young women are in serious condition following a collision between their electric scooter and a car on Tuesday afternoon in the West Island, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

Initially, Montreal police reported the women were in critical condition but have since confirmed that they are out of danger.

At around 4:45 p.m., a call came in reporting the collision between the two vehicles on Senneville Road,' SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said.

The two women on the scooter, aged 19 and 20, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time of the crash, the scooter was travelling eastbound while the car was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car, a man in his thirties, was uninjured.

Senneville Road was partially closed to traffic, according to the police. Investigators were on their way to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.