Westmount nail salon targeted by suspected arson: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson after a nail salon in Westmount caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 5:20 a.m. to the scene on Victoria Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard, a residential and commercial area in the municipality's southern end.

Two suspects were spotted fleeing on foot, according to the SPVM.

A perimeter was established on Victoria Avenue between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sommerville Street while firefighters put out the flames.

The police investigation is ongoing.

The incident is the latest in a string of suspected arsons targeting businesses in the Montreal area. Police say the attacks are likely linked to organized crime and extortion attempts.