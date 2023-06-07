Westmount nail salon targeted by suspected arson: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a case of suspected arson after a nail salon in Westmount caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Police were called around 5:20 a.m. to the scene on Victoria Avenue and De Maisonneuve Boulevard, a residential and commercial area in the municipality's southern end.
Two suspects were spotted fleeing on foot, according to the SPVM.
A perimeter was established on Victoria Avenue between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sommerville Street while firefighters put out the flames.
The police investigation is ongoing.
The incident is the latest in a string of suspected arsons targeting businesses in the Montreal area. Police say the attacks are likely linked to organized crime and extortion attempts.
