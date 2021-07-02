MONTREAL -- Those planning on driving this weekend should avoid Highway 25 north of the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine tunnel and pay attention to ramp closures at the Turcot and Saint-Pierre interchanges, as well as the Mercier Bridge.

HIGHWAY 25

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Two of three lanes on Highway 25 North between Hochelaga and Sherbrooke streets.

As a result, the following closures will be in effect as of 9:30 p.m. Friday:

The Sherbrooke St. exit (5)

Souligny Ave. eastbound at the Highway 25 South exit.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:

Highway 15 North and Decarie Expressway (A-15) South ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East to downtown Montreal.

The Pullman Boulevard ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Kahnawake, the Route-132 West ramp to the Mercier Bridge (R-138 East / Montreal).

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Route 138 West towards the Mercier Bridge.

HIGHWAY 520

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In Montreal (Saint-Laurent borough) and the Town of Mount Royal, one of two lanes is closed on Highway 520 East at the Darnley Road exit (7).

HIGHWAY 30

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, the following closure is in effect:

In Beauharnois, Highway 30 East, between the Highway 530 exit (13) and the Route 236 entrance, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge over the Beauharnois Canal.

As a result, the Canal Road entrance is closed.

REMINDER

One lane is open in each direction on the Pierre Laporte Bridge in Quebec City from June 27 to July 7 for major rehabilitation work on the bridge deck. A second phase of work is planned from Aug. 8 to 18.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. For more information, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.