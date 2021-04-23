MONTREAL -- Motorists in and around Montreal should take note that roadwork is scheduled on several major highways and bridges.

Highway 15 North between the Champlain Bridge and Turcot Interchange, the Mercier Bridge and Bonaventure Highway are worth avoiding in addition to the following areas.

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge (R-138 West). One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Arlie St. entrance to the bridge.

HIGHWAY 15 AND TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 15 North from the end fo the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge between the Nuns' Island exit (58) and the Turcot Interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The entrances from Nuns' Island, Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., Atwater Ave. and De La Verendrye Blvd.

In the Turcot, the ramps from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West, the Decarie Expressway (A-15) North and to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.

BONAVENTURE HIGHWAY (A-10)

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East is closed between Wellington St. and Carrie-Derick St., and the highway westbound between the Pierre-Dupuy Ave. exit (2) and Wellington St. from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

REM PROJECT / NUNS' ISLAND

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East between the Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. exit (4) and Nuns' Island.

On Highway 15 South, the Chemin de la Pointe North exit (57-N).

On Nuns' Island, Nuns' Island Blvd./Chemin de la Pointe-Nord in both directions between the Alexander-Graham-Bell and Place du Commerce/chemin du Golf intersections.

THE TURCOT PROJECT

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

On the Ville Marie Expressway (R-136) West, the Decarie Blvd. exit (1-S) to the Pullman Blvd. and Saint-Remi St. junction.

Notre-Dame St. West in both directions between Monk Blvd. and Carillon Ave.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, the service road of Highway 40 West between the exit and entrance of Saint-Jean Blvd.

HIGHWAY 13 / HIGHWAY 40 INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Highway 13 South ramp to Highway 40 East.

HIGHWAY 10

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following alteration will be in place:

In Brossard, one of three lanes on Highway 10 East will be closed between the end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge and Pelletier Blvd.

HIGHWAY 40 / HIGHWAY 640 INTERCHANGE

At Charlemagne and Terrebonne (Lachenaie borough), the Highway 40 West ramp will be closed to Highway 640 West from Sunday at 9 p.m. for a period of approximately two weeks.

PIE-IX BOULEVARD - SRB

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Pie-IX Blvd. south between Industriel Blvd. and Jarry St.

EXPECTED WORK

Starting Friday, repair work will resume on the Louis-Bisson Bridge (A-13) between Montréal (Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough) and Laval, spanning the Rivière des Prairies. The work paused over the winter.

REMINDER

Highway 20 is closed in both directions at the Dorval roundabout between the Dorval Ave. exit (56) and the following entrances, as is Highway 520 between the Cardinal Ave. exit (1-E) and the Dorval roundabout.

Also, the Dorval roundabout is closed under the Highway 20 overpass bridges. The sections of the roundabout allowing east and west movements, however, remain open.

For detours and other information visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page. All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather.