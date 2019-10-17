Weekend road closures: No one's getting to the Champlain Bridge via the Turcot
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:06PM EDT
With the weekend comes a few days off for the 9-to-5-ers - and some solid days on for road crews throughout Montreal.
Those driving through the Turcot Interchange or along the Ville-Marie Expressway this weekend should take note of the following closures.
Tucot Interchange
- Highway 15 southbound towards the Champlain Bridge out of the Turcot will be completely closed.
- Highway 15 northbound before the Turcot will be partially closed.
- The 15 north exit off Highway 20 will be completely closed.
- The Highway 20 entrance from the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will be closed.
Highway 20 West
- The Highway 20 west will be completely closed from Angrignon Exit (no. 65) to the Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.
- The service road running along Highway 20 from Angrignon Blvd. to Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. will be closed.
Ville-Marie Expressway pipe repair
- There will be a series of road closures connected to urgent repairs to a water pipe running under the Ville-Marie Expressway.
- Read this article for all the details.
