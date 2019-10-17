With the weekend comes a few days off for the 9-to-5-ers - and some solid days on for road crews throughout Montreal.

Those driving through the Turcot Interchange or along the Ville-Marie Expressway this weekend should take note of the following closures.

Tucot Interchange

  • Highway 15 southbound towards the Champlain Bridge out of the Turcot will be completely closed.
  • Highway 15 northbound before the Turcot will be partially closed.
  • The 15 north exit off Highway 20 will be completely closed.
  • The Highway 20 entrance from the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will be closed.

Turcot Interchange closures, Oct. 18-21, 2019Highway 20 West

  • The Highway 20 west will be completely closed from Angrignon Exit (no. 65) to the Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.
  • The service road running along Highway 20 from Angrignon Blvd. to Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. will be closed.

Angrignon Exchange closures, Oct. 18-21, 2019Ville-Marie Expressway pipe repair

road closures water pipe