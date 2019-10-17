

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





With the weekend comes a few days off for the 9-to-5-ers - and some solid days on for road crews throughout Montreal.

Those driving through the Turcot Interchange or along the Ville-Marie Expressway this weekend should take note of the following closures.

Tucot Interchange

Highway 15 southbound towards the Champlain Bridge out of the Turcot will be completely closed.

Highway 15 northbound before the Turcot will be partially closed.

The 15 north exit off Highway 20 will be completely closed.

The Highway 20 entrance from the Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) will be closed.

Highway 20 West

The Highway 20 west will be completely closed from Angrignon Exit (no. 65) to the Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. entrance.

The service road running along Highway 20 from Angrignon Blvd. to Ste.-Anne-de-Bellevue Blvd. will be closed.

Ville-Marie Expressway pipe repair