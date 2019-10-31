Montreal roads are closed this weekend--as usual. But, some of the closures aren't as restrictive as past weekends, as Transports Quebec begins to wrap up some work on the new Turcot interchange.

Angrignon Boulevard

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., Angrignon Blvd. will be closed between Saint-Patrick St. and Highway 20.

But, good news: as of Nov. 4, Angrignon Blvd. will be completely reopened. Construction there is finished, Transports Quebec said—three months ahead of schedule. Signs will be configured differently in the area starting Monday.

Highway 20

The Highway 20 West will be down to one lane between Angrignon Blvd. and the Saint-Pierre interchange between Friday at midnight and Monday at 5 a.m.









Mercier Bridge

Only one lane will be open in each direction on the Mercier Bridge between Friday at 10 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m.

Champlain Bridge

Only one lane will be open heading into the city on the Champlain Bridge from Friday at 11 p.m. until Sunday at noon.

Highway 10

The Highway 10 East, from the Champlain Bridge to the Highway 132, will be reduced from three lanes to two starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

The Highway 10 West will be closed between the exit for the Highway 30 and the entrance to Route 132, starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending Sunday at 5 a.m.

Highway 15

The Highway 15 South, between Atwater Ave. and Gaetan-Laberge Blvd., will be reduced from three lanes to two starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

Notre Dame St. West

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Notre-Dame St. West will be closed between Dollard Ave. and Monk Blvd.

Turcot interchange

The exit from the Highway 20 eastbound to the Highway 15 southbound will be closed between Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Highway 15 southbound will be down to one lane through the Turcot interchange between Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

Highway 25

In Mascouche, the Highway 25 South will be closed between Exit 30 (for Chemin Saint-Henri) and the entrance to Chemin St-Pierre from Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.