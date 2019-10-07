MONTREAL - The 300,000 or so daily users of the Turcot Interchange are set to benefit from the reopening of several ramps this fall, including the one from Highway 20 eastbound at Highway 15 north, which opened Monday.

A temporary configuration has been in place there since December 2017.

Other reopenings planned for this fall are:

  • the entrance to Saint-Jacques St. for Highway 15 north
  • the ramp on Highway 15 south leading to Highway 20 west
  • the De La Vérendrye exit of Highway 15 south 

The ramp on Highway 15 north to Highway 20 west recently reopened.

Reconfiguration of the interchange began in 2015 and is over 80 per cent complete. It is expected to be finished in about a year.