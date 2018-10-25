

CTV Montreal





Once again navigating the Turcot Interchange will require skill and patience this weekend as multiple ramps wil be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures include:

Route 136 West to Highway 15 North/Decarie Expressway

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North/Decarie Expressway

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Route 136 East (Downtown)

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 North to to Highway 20 West

During the weekend, one of three lanes of Highway 20 West will be closed between the Pullman St. Entrance and the St. Pierre Interchange

Exit 63 from Highway 20 West to the Mercier Bridge/Route 138 will also be closed.

Construction is also scheduled for the Highway 40/Highway 13 interchange this weekend, and new photo radar devices will be set up.

The Ministry of Transportation said that signs will be installed around the worksite warning drivers of the new setup.

Drivers caught on photo radar do not get any demerit points, but the owner of the vehicle will be fined.