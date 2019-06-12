

CTV Montreal Staff





After months of avoiding the issue, the CAQ government has chosen to decide what constitutes a "religious symbol" in Bill 21, its law to prevent many civil servants, including those in positions of authority, from wearing religious symbols.

And that may include rings worn by people who have been married in a church.

Until now the minister responsible, Simon Jolin-Barrette, has always refused to define what was going to qualify as a religious symbol, saying only that it would be "obvious."

The Bill is still being scrutinized, line by line, in committee, and the government is going to have to extend its session if it wants to pass the legislation before the summer.

However on Tuesday evening, Jolin-Barrette tabled an amendment specifying exactly what the government will consider as a banned item for employees.

"I proposed a definition because I'm open to the suggestions of the opposition parties and also the people that came to the parliamentary commission over the last weeks. I heard them and I made that suggestion to be able to adopt the bill," said Jolin-Barrette.

According to the amendment, any object "including a garment, a symbol, a jewel, an adornment, an accessory or headgear will be considered a religious sign if it is connected with a religious belief or conviction, or if it is reasonably considered to refer to religious affiliation. The size of the object will not matter.

When questioned by reporters on Wednesday, Premier Francois Legault was unable to say if a wedding ring would be considered a religious symbol, and how someone would distinguish between a ring symbolizing a civil ceremony and one blessed by a religious figure.

What makes a symbol religious?

Quebec Solidaire MNA Sol Zanetti said he produced images of various symbols, including various crosses, abstract images of fish, and items resembling a spiderweb, then quizzed government MNAs to determine if any of those would qualify.

"If you try to do an objective definition of the religious signs, you will create injustice. You will ban some signs that are not religious, you will not ban signs that are religious and you will create inequality in the application of justice," said Zanetti.

Several years ago the Parti Quebecois government outlined a list of objects it wished to ban, defining them as ostentatious displays, saying that small, easily concealed crosses could be acceptable but that turbans or hijabs should be banned. That proposal was never made law.

The CAQ is pushing to pass the legislation before the current session of the house ends in the next few days.

With notes from Maya Johnson