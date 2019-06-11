

CTV Montreal





Protests took place outside National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon as community organizations expressed their opposition to the province’s religious symbols bill.

About 150 people demonstrated in front of the famed to the Fontaine de Tourny, and were joined by Liberal immigration critic David Birnbaum and Quebec solidaire MNA Sol Zanetti.

In a statement issued before the demonstration, the Canadian Muslim Forum criticized the Legault government for wanting to pass Bill 21 without taking into account the strong objections and concerns expressed in Quebec and elsewhere.

Bill 21, which would ban public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols, has been roundly criticized by rights groups, including UN legal experts, the Quebec Federation of Women as well as Montreal's mayor, who said the bill targets minorities and violates freedoms.

Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette says he wants Bill 21, as well as Bill 9 on immigration, to be passed by the National Assembly as soon as possible.



- With files from La presse canadienne

