'Web Patrol': Montreal opposition propose task force to tackle cybercrime
Montreal's official opposition wants a new task force to tackle cybercrime in the city -- a move supporters say could help steer young people away from gun violence.
Ensemble Montreal is asking the city's police force (SPVM) to implement an online "Web Patrol" composed of social and community workers.
The idea is to help young people deal with cyberbullying, online stalking and other web-based criminal activity.
Will Baptiste is a counsellor with NSK, an organization that helps disadvantaged youth in Montreal.
He says such a task force, which would monitor social networks, could keep young people from turning to gangs and gun violence.
"The gangs or people on the street make them feel like they are a person. They make them feel like, 'hey I can do anything,'" he explained. "So now they get into the gang, but now there's a price to pay."
"When it's time to pull the trigger, you feel like you're loyal to them."
A recent SPVM report called armed violence a primary concern.
In 2021, a shooting happened, on average, once every two and a half days in the city.
Ensemble Montreal says it's common for disputes to start online before moving to the streets.
The Montreal administration said that while new ideas to limit gang violence are welcome, looking for illegal activity online is something the SPVM already does.
"They're one of the few police services that have a specific team that help investigators on the web," said city councillor Allain Vaillancourt.
In 2021, there were 3,085 reported instances of cybercrime in Montreal, examples of which are extortion, threats and bullying in Montreal.
It's more than double what was reported in 2017.
Vaillancourt says education for young people is a big part of the city's prevention plan.
"I want to reassure Montrealers that there's already a lot done about cyber criminality and web in the schools, for example," he said.
He said SPVM prevention officers have a presence in schools to educate youth on cyber issues.
But Baptiste says there's still more work to do.
"There's got to be more," he said. "We are talking about the lives of our children that are in peril right now."
If the motion passes, Ensemble Montreal expects the SPVM to set up the team before the end of the year.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Aid shipment to Afghanistan cancelled due to anti-terrorist law
Two containers of food bound for Afghanistan have been cancelled by a Canada-based aid agency because of a law banning any dealings with the Taliban.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Toronto
-
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
'He epitomized cool': Gord Lewis' brother speaks on the Teenage Head guitarist's murder
Gord Lewis, one of the founding members of the Canadian punk rock band Teenage Head, was found dead inside his Hamilton apartment on Sunday. Now, his brother Brian is
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
London
-
Transgender activist 'shocked' London Police admit mistakes during alleged swatting but don’t apologize
London Police now admit they used the wrong name and gender when questioning a prominent transgender activist last week-but stopped short of making an apology
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'It’s plaguing everybody'; Staff shortage closes historic restaurant in Port Stanley, Ont.
It’s peak-tourism season and nearly 30 degrees Celsius in Port Stanley, Ont. yet the patio at Kettle Creek Inn is empty
Northern Ontario
-
Building confidence of Indigenous post-secondary learners
A program at Cambrian College is helping prepare Indigenous students as they consider post-secondary education.
-
Advocates issue a call to action as part of Prisoner's Justice Day
It was a moving moment outside the Sudbury Jail on Wednesday morning as advocates gathered to commemorate this year's Prisoner's Justice Day.
-
Encampment under the Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins raises questions
For the past few weeks, some people who are living rough in Timmins have set up camp in a high profile area: underneath the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard at the Spruce Street intersection.
Calgary
-
Calgary Zoo preparing to keep animals cool amid upcoming heatwave
Temperatures in Calgary are expected to eclipse 30 degrees for much of the next week, but the Calgary Zoo says it will keep animals cool.
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Calgary woman charged in death of Tammie Howard, last seen in 2016
A Calgary woman has been charged in conjunction with the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Local cadets train in skills camp in Guelph
Dozens of local cadets are putting their skills to the test in Guelph this week.
Vancouver
-
'Where's everyone going to go?' Tent removal continues in DTES as future housing for hundreds remains unclear
Sanitation workers with the City of Vancouver continued walking East Hastings Street Wednesday, urging people to store their items in city-provided containers and eventually remove their tents and structures from the sidewalks.
-
No obstacles for American 'vaccine tourists' snapping up B.C.'s scarce monkeypox doses
A growing number of Americans are travelling to British Columbia to get vaccinated against monkeypox in the face of scarce supplies on both sides of the border.
-
Who is the climate activist challenging David Eby for BC NDP leader?
Anjali Appadurai is a climate activist who is challenging David Eby for the BC NDP's top job. As a woman of colour, she knows that will come with challenges.
Edmonton
-
'Major red flags': Councillors hear from dozens of speakers as gondola decision looms
A proposal to build a gondola over Edmonton's river valley took centre stage at city hall Wednesday as councillors openly discussed the pros and cons of the project with dozens of stakeholders and members of the public.
-
'The system is collapsing': Alarm raised as 30 Alberta communities see health service reductions
As the Alberta government continues to acknowledge "real strain" in the province's hospitals, at least one rural doctor believes the situation is far worse than the UCP will admit.
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Analysts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector to remain strong despite Cassidy losing out on Unifor National presidency
Despite Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy being unsuccessful in his effort to become the union’s national president, industry experts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector should not see any negative consequences to a non-local candidate losing out on the top post.
-
West end youth to gain free access Toldo Lancer Centre thanks to $20K grant
The University of Windsor is helping to empower youth and help a currently under-served west end community thanks to a $20,000 grant.
-
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor police
A random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door, according to Windsor police.
Regina
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina police ask for help finding 3 children believed to be with non-custodial parent
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in locating three missing young children, including an infant, who are believed to be with their mother who does not have custody of them
-
'Generational affordability crisis': NDP call for cost of living relief
The Saskatchewan NDP has been butting heads with the provincial government over the timing of cost of living relief.
Ottawa
-
Here's what Ottawa's mayoral candidates are saying about Ontario's 'strong mayor' legislation
CTV News Ottawa asked all 12 mayoral candidates their thoughts on the 'strong mayor' legislation put forward by the Ontario government, which would grant additional powers to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto.
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
-
Former students of Saskatoon school allege sexual abuse in $25M legal claim
Former students are working to bring a class action lawsuit against the Saskatoon school where they allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.