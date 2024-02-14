'We're still trying to have justice': March in Montreal for murdered, missing Indigenous women and girls

Several Montrealers marched through the streets Wednesday night to demand justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S).

Organizers held a vigil at Cabot Square before marching to Place du Canada. Gatherers held signs with the photos of loved ones, including Gladys Tolley, 61, was hit and killed by a Sureté du Quebec patrol car in 2001, and 16-year-old Maisy Odjick from Maniwaki, Que. who vanished on Sept. 8, 2008.

Others held signs that said "No more stolen sisters."

Indigenous activist, Nakuset, said these marches are needed because the problem hasn't gone away.

"It didn't just stop when the inquiry ended ... we still struggle with losing our women, we still struggle with the police. We're still trying to have justice and more action needs to happen," said Nakuset, who uses one name, in an interview.

Several speakers addressed the crowd about upholding their rights as Indigenous Peoples and holding authorities accountable for taking action against violence against Indigenous women and girls.

"This is so important to me because the first time that I remember consciously grieving someone I was seven years old and my cousin, who was five, had been murdered," said Sarah Carriere, an Inuk woman who emceed the event.

"That was the beginning of many other women and girls that I would lose in my lifetime at the hands of violence. This is important to me in my grief, it's important to me to raise awareness and to come together as a community."

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls led to several calls to action, but none of them are legally binding so it's important to demand that they are not ignored, Carriere said.

"These calls could do some much in prevention and healing," she said.

One of the groups that organized Wednesday's event is Iskweu, an initiative by the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal aimed at addressing the crisis.

The group has recently been advocating on behalf of Alasie Tukkiapik — who was found dead in September of last year in Montreal, months after she went missing — and has accused the Montreal police service of mishandling the case. The force has said it would look into the case, which is still ongoing.

"Projects like The Iskweu Project are needed across Canada. Despite efforts, the number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) hasn't slowed down, and the daily violence faced by Indigenous women is on the rise," said Janis Qavavauq-Bibeau, an Iskweu Project research coordinator, in a news release.

"We deserve to feel safe and have the same opportunities as any other Canadian. It's important to implement the 231 recommendations from the National Inquiry to address these issues effectively."