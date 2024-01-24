Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal

Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.

Advocates from Iskweu Project, part of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal, say Tukkiapik was found dead in September of last year in Montreal, months after she went missing.

"They will continue to put pressure on this case," said Iskweu coordinator Laura Aguiar.

The Iskweu project alleges Montreal police mishandled the case.

"Alasie's sister and her mother tried filing reports with police, and the reports were not accepted. They were told that Alasie was not in imminent danger and a report was not opened yet," said Aguiar.

Montreal police said in a statement that it is "is sensitive to the information reported by the organization" and that it will verify with the "units concerned."

"The SPVM and its investigators have accompanied the family throughout the investigation and this accompaniment will continue during the judicial process," the statement reads.

Two men, Francesco and Nicodemo Sansalone, are each facing two charges, including indignity to a human body.

The case is still ongoing,

"On our part, we will continue to support the family in any way we possibly can in their pursuit for justice and in seeking accountability for what happened to Alasie," said Aguiar.

A hearing planned for Wednesday was postponed until April 4, according to the advocacy group.