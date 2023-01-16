'We're glad to be back': Montreal auto show returns after pandemic hiatus

For the first time since the pandemic started, cars will be rolling back into the Palais des congrès for the start of the Montreal International Auto Show on Friday.

"Last year, we were very close, we had to cancel the show one month before," said Luis Pereira, executive director of the auto show.

"But this year, we’re happy to be back, finally after two years, we’re glad to be back."

This year’s edition is missing a major player in the car industry.

Ford has decided to pull out from all Canadian auto shows. Industry experts say it’s a sad reality.

"The actual auto show format that we know and love is, I don’t want to say it aloud, I think it’s going to die," said Mathieu St-Pierre, an automotive journalist.

Crews get ready to host the Montreal Auto Show, which will take place starting on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

For automotive companies, it comes down to dollars and cents.

"Many carmakers have determined that they’re spending a lot of money on these shows and don’t perceive that they’re getting the return they wanted," George Iny, president of the Automobile Protection Association.

"Other media like influencers, social media, virtual events were bringing in more people."

This year’s show has a big focus on electric vehicles, but purchasing a brand-new car will likely bring long wait times.

"The wait times we have seen will range from three to four months — and that would be for many gasoline vehicles — to past 18 months for the most popular short-demand Toyota hybrids," Iny said.

There will be a big focus on electric vehicles at the 2023 Montreal Auto Show. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

A shortage of microchips, assembly plants closing during the pandemic, shipping slowdowns, and ports getting clogged up have all contributed to long wait times, he said.

By 2035, Quebec will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles.

"I don’t see 2035 as being entirely realistic, and if it is, it will cost the government a lot of money to make it happen," St-Pierre said. "Incentives will have to continue to be offered."

The Montreal Auto Show starts Friday and runs until Jan. 29.