'We're battling a fire in a Ski-Doo suit!' Montreal firefighters quell blaze in extreme heat

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a fire in a densely populated residential area in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood on Thursday.

The first alarm for the fire was sounded at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday as smoke was noticed at a three-storey building on Laurier Avenue between Saint-Urbain Street and Esplanade Avenue.

Montreal fire department (SIM) commander Robert Rousseau said the fire started on a balcony and spread to the roof of the building, which includes a commercial establishment on the main floor and residential units on the second and third floors.

Those units were evacuated and five people were taken in by the Red Cross for care.

A fifth alarm was sounded at around 9 a.m. and 150 firefighters were on the scene.

"It's because of the heat, not because of the strength of the fire," said Rousseau.

Rousseau said the heat combined with the fire required more rotations of firefighters so they would not overheat.

"Basically, we're battling a fire in a Ski-Doo suit," said Rousseau. "We escalated the alarms quickly because of the temperature."

The fire was under control by 11:30 a.m., and the operation is being demobilized slowly.