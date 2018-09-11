Featured Video
WATCH: Runaway semi truck rams Richelieu home
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:39PM EDT
A runaway truck crashed into a home in Richelieu early Tuesday morning.
The driver had parked the semi truck to get a cup of coffee when it began to roll away.
The truck rolled down Richelieu Boulevard, knocking down several lights before crashing into the home.
No one was injured.
