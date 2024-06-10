Watch out for road workers as Quebec safety awareness week begins

Quebec is launching a campaign and a week dedicated to road worker safety, in light of the 822 roadwork incidents on Quebec construction sites last year.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault made the announcement in Montreal on Monday, in front of traffic controllers, traffic wardens, construction workers and Sûreté du Québec representatives, among others.

The awareness campaign has been "a long-standing request from the industry," said Guilbault. From now on, an awareness week will be held on the second week of June each year.

Francis Bernardin of the Sûreté du Québec, alongside Guilbault, criticized the fact that, despite a one-off improvement in road safety in 2023, there has been an overall deterioration in road safety since the start of 2024.

"As of June 3, 93 fatal collisions had been recorded in the territory served by the Sûreté du Québec, representing an increase of over 35 per cent compared with the average over the last five years," he added.

Road workers, such as flag people, controllers and construction workers, are particularly vulnerable.

The Steelworkers union, which represents some traffic signallers, considers the awareness campaign to be a step in the right direction, but not enough. It is also calling for more training for flag people and some form of certification for companies in the sector.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2024.