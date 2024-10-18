Here are the weekend road closures in the Montreal area

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should avoid certain sectors where construction is planned.

In particular, major closures are planned in the Turcot Interchange and Ville Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound towards downtown.

Using the Waze app to plan trips is advised.

Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) / Ville-Marie Tunnel

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound will be closed between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame Street and Cathedrale Street entrances in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.

Ville-Marie Expressway closures from Oct. 18 to 21, 2024.Detours will be in place in the Turcot.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In the Turcot interchange, the Highway 15 north, Highway 20 east and Decarie Expressway (A-15) south three ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (downtown).

The Tanneries Boulevard (formerly Pullman Street) entrance.

Closures in the Turcot Interchange from Oct. 18 to 21, 2024.

Samuel-de-Champlain Bridge / A-10 / R-132 Interchange (South Shore)

Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., there will be simultaneous closures of eastbound R-132 / Marie-Victorin Boulevard eastbound, between exit 53 (A-10, A-15, Montréal, Sherbrooke) and the Highway 10 entrance.

Heavy congestion is expected in Brossard.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of Friday 10 p.m.:

The Route-132 West ramp to Highway 10 west / Samuel de Champlain Bridge towards Montreal

The closures in the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge Interchange in Brossard from Oct. 18-20, 2024.

Samson Boulevard

In Laval, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at midnight, one lane will be open in both directions on Samson Boulevard between Josaphat-Demers and Highway 13.

As a result, the Highway 13 South entrance to Samson is a default closure.

Route-134 / Jacques-Cartier Bridge (Longueuil)

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Taschereau Boulevard (R-134 east) at Jacques-Cartier Bridge ramps to Route-134 east / Route-132 will be closed.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-132/R-138) Interchange (Kahnawake)

The Honoré-Mercier Bridge (coming from Montreal) ramps to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) and from Route-132 west (from La Prairie) to the Honoré-Mercier Bridge (towards Montreal) will be closed, according to the following schedule:

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m.

From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date road closures, visit Quebec511.info.