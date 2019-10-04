MONTREAL -- Saturday and Sunday, sports memorabilia collectors will flock to IGA Stadium with hopes of finding the rarest rookie cards, game-worn gear and other treasures at the L’Anti Expo Collectors Trade Show.

Among the 155 booths offering various sports memorabilia, collectors can also enjoy activities, entertainment and opportunities to meet L’Anti Expo’s special guests.

Larry Robinson, Pierre Bouchard, and Jean-Guy Talbot, are among those who will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans.

Here's the weekend schedule for when each guest will appear.

Hockey card collectors, in particular, will want to check out Upper Deck’s booth, as the company will have special 2019-2020 fall promo packs up for grabs.

The 2019 L'Anti Expo is hitting #Montreal THIS WEEKEND! Check out details on Upper Deck's wrapper redemption program for the show! We hope to see tons of hockey fans in attendance as the season #NHL season gets started! #Collect #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/F7IhWBPC5T — Upper Deck Hockey (@UpperDeckHockey) October 2, 2019

Expos fans can also meet former greats including second baseman Mike Lansing, pitcher Bryn Smith, and pitcher Steve Rogers as part of the Expos Fest booth.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5, with select VIP upgrades available. Children under 12 get in for free.

Doors open at 10 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.