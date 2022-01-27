Québec solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Massé says she is worried about the growing poverty and distress among Quebecers, as well as the difficulties experienced by community groups that are supposed to be able to help them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues around the world.

"The fifth wave is hitting hard," she said.

The MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques, who has a long track record of community work, says she is increasingly questioned by people in her riding and elsewhere.

"It is not uncommon for people to contact their MNA, the MNA is not there, and they come to my office for comfort and solutions," she said. "People know that they will be welcomed, received and heard for what they are going through and no, they will not be told that there is no housing crisis in Quebec."

Massé says people who now use food banks often have jobs but are struggling to keep up with rising prices due to the pandemic.

The face of poverty has changed, she points out, saying Chez Émilie, a food bank, is now serving 1,200 people a month.

"The need has increased... I'm really worried," said Massé, adding the fifth wave has been particularly difficult for many because people are "exhausted."

Irritated by what she perceives to be a lack of understanding by the Legault government, the MNA says she promises to continue to be the voice of the most vulnerable in the National Assembly.

"The community organizations... that pick up human misery, well, they lack the manpower, they lack the money," Massé said. "When this social net of the social net starts to crumble, well, for many people, it is the street that is left as an alternative."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 27, 2022.