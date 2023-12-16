Voters go to the polls in Montreal for Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough mayor

Sustainable development, maintaining green space and replacing the bridge as soon as possible are among the issues for voters in Sunday's byelection in Montreal's l'Ile Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough.

The vote pits Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's Projet Montreal candidate Ghassan Baroudi, against opposition Ensemble Montreal's Doug Hurley.

The winning candidate will serve out the remainder of the term vacated by Ensemble Montreal mayor Stephane Cote, who resigned in August.

The winning candidate will be in office until 2025.

CTV News Montreal spoke to voters on Saturday who said they were concerned about maintaining green space and ensuring the island doesn't become a hot spot for development like Nuns' Island to the south.

They also want the bridge restoration completed as soon as possible. The area was hit hard by flooding in the spring when residents were left stranded due to the only bridge off the island being closed.

Voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at five locations in the borough.

Click here to find your voting station.

Last Sunday, 10 per cent (13,956) electors voted at advanced polls, according to Elections Montreal.

There will also be a chance for young people to have their say on Sunday on the following topics at the polls:

"Choose one thing you can do to protect our planet"

"In today's election, adults are voting for the next mayor of L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève. If you could vote too, who would you choose?"

Elections Montreal said 30 young people have already taken part.

Poll results will be published when available after the polls closed.

The newly elected borough mayor will we sworn in on Dec. 22.