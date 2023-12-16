MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Voters go to the polls in Montreal for Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough mayor

    Projet Montreal's Ghassan Baroudi and Ensemble Montreal's Doug Hurley are the candidates running for borough mayor in Montreal's Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve. SOURCE: candidates Projet Montreal's Ghassan Baroudi and Ensemble Montreal's Doug Hurley are the candidates running for borough mayor in Montreal's Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve. SOURCE: candidates

    Sustainable development, maintaining green space and replacing the bridge as soon as possible are among the issues for voters in Sunday's byelection in Montreal's l'Ile Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough.

    The vote pits Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's Projet Montreal candidate Ghassan Baroudi, against opposition Ensemble Montreal's Doug Hurley.

    The winning candidate will serve out the remainder of the term vacated by Ensemble Montreal mayor Stephane Cote, who resigned in August.

    The winning candidate will be in office until 2025.

    CTV News Montreal spoke to voters on Saturday who said they were concerned about maintaining green space and ensuring the island doesn't become a hot spot for development like Nuns' Island to the south.

    They also want the bridge restoration completed as soon as possible. The area was hit hard by flooding in the spring when residents were left stranded due to the only bridge off the island being closed.

    Voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at five locations in the borough.

    Click here to find your voting station.

    Last Sunday, 10 per cent (13,956) electors voted at advanced polls, according to Elections Montreal.

    There will also be a chance for young people to have their say on Sunday on the following topics at the polls:

    • "Choose one thing you can do to protect our planet"
    • "In today's election, adults are voting for the next mayor of L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève. If you could vote too, who would you choose?"

    Elections Montreal said 30 young people have already taken part.

    Poll results will be published when available after the polls closed.

    The newly elected borough mayor will we sworn in on Dec. 22. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News