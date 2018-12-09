

The Canadian Press





The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenue Quebec are looking for volunteers to help low-income people fill out their tax returns.

A spokesperson for the agencies said some Quebecers find it difficult to complete their forms and are unable to afford professional services.

The goal of the project is to help these people obtain the benefits and tax credits to which they are entitled.

Last year, 3,350 volunteers helped more than 160,000 people across Quebec with their taxes.

Volunteers will receive online training. More information can be found on the Revenue Quebec website.