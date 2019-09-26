

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Fans of playwright Vittorio Rossi will get a dose of joy in the coming months as the writer/director's play The Chain is back onstage, and Paradise by the River, as well as a sequel to The Chain: Legacy will be produced next year.

The Chain runs until Oct. 6 at McGill University's Moyse Hall Theatre, and the other two plays are scheduled for next year.

Rossi said with the distance between The Chain's premier 30 years ago and the current production gives a different audience a new perspective on the play.

"It really becomes a period piece if you will," he said. "The only reason it's being brought back is because of my new play (Legacy)."

Rossi's plays are snapshots in time of the immigrant experience.

"One of the greatest compliments that I get from fans is that they connect," said Rossi. "They say it in their own way that it brings back a time in my past when I had a conversation like that with my mom or my dad."

The Legacy opens April 21 and Paradise by the River will be on stage next September.