Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police

Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon