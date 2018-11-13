Featured Video
Vigil, fundraiser for family after 17-year-old boy found murdered on Nuns' Island
Police tape blocks a gate to a wooded area on Nuns' Island where the body of a 17-year-old was discovered on Nov. 12, 2018.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 7:35PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:48PM EST
A crowdfunding campaign has reached $10,000 and a vigil has been planned following the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Nuns’ Island.
His body was discovered Monday morning in a forest near De Gaspé St., revealed the boy had suffered stab wounds to his lower body.
Police initially believed the death was accidental, but on Monday evening, police said the death was later considered ‘suspicious.’
Mourad Bendjennet, who is a friend of the family, said the boy was born in Morocco and moved to Canada ten years ago with his mother and brother, who is 20.
Bendjennet attends the same mosque as the boy’s mother, and said an online fundraiser sponsored by the Al Jazira Islamic Center has reached $10,000 and now has a goal of $20,000. The money is meant to help the teen’s mother.
The Moroccan consulate in Montreal has already confirmed it will pay for the repatriation of the boy’s body to his country of origin, Bendjennet told CTV Montreal.
A vigil will be held at Place de l’Unite, 280 Elgar on Nuns’ Island, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
It is considered the 27th homicide of 2018 in Montreal.
