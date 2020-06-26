MONTREAL -- Videogame maker Ubisoft announced Friday they are launching several internal investigations about sexual harassment and other inappropriate behaviours inside its facilities around the world.

The company's Montreal operation employs 3,900 workers, and developed a top-selling series named Assassin's Creed.

One former executive is accused of creating a toxic work environment that was tolerated by human resources.

Similar complaints have come to light in recent days, and they affect Ubisoft's operations in most major cities, including Toronto.

Ubisoft admitted it had failed to stamp out sexist behaviour in the male-dominated videogame industry.

