Via Rail to resume Toronto-Montreal train service Tuesday after derailment

Via Rail said it will resume service between Toronto and Montreal on Tuesday after suspending service due to a CN train derailment.

Service in the Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa corridors was cancelled on Christmas Day due to the incident, causing holiday headaches for passengers during the busy travel weekend.

The Crown corporation confirmed service will resume "on a modified schedule" Tuesday.

"CN just provided confirmation that their tracks will be reopened by tomorrow," Via Rail said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

An alert on its website said at least 29 trains were out of service on Monday between Toronto and Montreal because of the disruption.

Via Rail also cancelled various routes "due to extreme weather conditions" on Christmas Eve.

Some riders reported being stranded for more than 18 hours over the weekend after a Via Rail train from Ottawa to Toronto stalled near Cobourg, Ont., due to a fallen tree, which blocked rail lines.

Canada's transport minister called the situation "unacceptable" in a tweet on Saturday and said his team was in contact with Via Rail to resolve the issue.

The train havoc came after a winter storm swept through Ontario and Quebec over the weekend, which brought a mix of snow and rain during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends.

As of early Monday morning, more than 70,000 Quebecers were still without power as hydro crews were working to restore electricity to several regions.