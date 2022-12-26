Via Rail cancels all trains between Toronto and Montreal on Boxing Day

A Christmas Eve train derailment is continuing to cause holiday headaches for tavellers as Via Rail cancelled all of its trains serving the Toronto to Montreal corridor on Boxing Day.

Via Rail said in a tweet Sunday evening that "due to the ongoing impact of the CN train derailment" it is also cancelling service between Toronto and Ottawa for a second day on Monday.

"We thank our passengers for their understanding and invite them to consult our website viarail.ca for the latest information on our operations," the Crown corporation said.

Via Rail also cancelled all of its trains on the same routes on Christmas Day due to the derailment.

An alert on its website said at least 29 trains are out of service on Monday between Toronto and Montreal.

Via Rail said "due to extreme weather conditions" it was forced to cancel various trains on Christmas Eve.

Some riders reported being stranded for more than 18 hours over the weekend after a Via Rail train from Ottawa to Toronto stalled near Cobourg, Ont., due to a fallen tree, which blocked rail lines.

Canada's transport minister called the situation "unacceptable" in a tweet on Saturday and said his team was in contact with Via Rail to resolve the issue.

The train havoc came after a winter storm swept through Ontario and Quebec over the weekend, which brought a mix of snow and rain during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends.

As of early Monday morning, more than 70,000 Quebecers were still without power as hydro crews were working to restore electricity to several regions.

This is a developing story that will be updated.