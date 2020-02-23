MONTREAL -- VIA Rail announced the resumption of service on all of its routes between the cities of Quebec, Montreal and Ottawa starting Monday.

22 FÉV 19H05: Reprise complète du service de VIA Rail Québec-Montréal-Ottawa dès lundi https://t.co/ucBManIYSN — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) February 23, 2020

The public company made the announcement Saturday by way of a press release.

In addition, the weekend schedule between Montreal and Ottawa has already resumed its course. Trains 26 and 28 serving the Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec route will also be put back into service starting Sunday.

Passengers are encouraged to consult the VIA Rail website for more information and to check for possible changes.

The Toronto-London-Windsor, Toronto-Sarnia and Toronto-Niagara Falls routes will also be in service starting Monday, February 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.