

CTV Montreal Staff





The possibility of a high-frequency rail project between Quebec City and Toronto is getting a boost thanks to a $71-million feasibility study announced in Trois-Rivieres Tuesday.

The rail project would involve building dedicated tracks along the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec City corridor, purchasing new trains and providing a high-frequency service.

Some of the money will fund work to make sure Via trains can easily move between any new dedicated tracks and local transit systems in Montreal and Toronto. For Montreal, that includes running Via trains along the REM electric-rail system currently under construction.

The goal is a more modern and commercially successful rail service, and encouraging commuters to leave their cars at home to reduce vehicle emissions and result in less highway traffic.

The funding, which will be provided by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, will aid in explorations on several fronts, including environmental and financial, said federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau.

“We are now committing to do the next phase – which is a critical one – which is to look at the environmental assessment over the 850 kilometres between Quebec City and Toronto, to consult with Indigenous people along that track to look at the acquisition of the lands that will be necessary and to do a financial evaluation of the final costs of this project,” said federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau

The high-frequency rail project is expected to cost $4 billion. Via Rail is currently looking into the possibility of private investment to help cover the costs.

Preliminary studies were encouraging, indicating that people would take the train and that private investors and the marketplace are interested in the project, said Garneau.

- With files from The Canadian Press