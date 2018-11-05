

Photos of those that served their country are currently on display as Ste. Anne's Hospital begins commemoration ceremonies ahead of Remembrance Day.

A select group of 42 veterans were chosen for the ‘Faces of Honour’ exhibit.

“We wanted to put a face on what the word ‘veteran’ means,” said Pierre-Paul Pharand of the Quebec Veterans’ Foundation.

It's also a chance to say thank you, something that means a lot to the featured veterans.

“It’s amazing because I see that. I don't realize that I am a veteran that I did all of this,” said veteran Denise Bolduc.

“It feels good after all these years to have some kind of tap on the back,” said veteran Alexander Main, who spent eight months in Afghanistan.

Like many, Main said he’s had his share of struggles since his return home.

The 28-year-old said he’s now a therapeutic consultant for other veterans, helping them gain access to prescribed medical cannabis to relieve anxiety and PTSD.

“Now it's too late for me,” he said. “I've got to live with my situation but I can take care of many people’s situations.”

Charles Roche was a gunner in World War II. For him, Nov. 11 means remembering those who have died.

“It brings some sadness. I lost so many people,” he said.

Having his photo on display was a surprise, but Roche said he's not one to boast about what he did.

“The others all did the same thing,” he said. “If you were there, you'd have been the same.”