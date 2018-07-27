

CTV Montreal





Quebecers were supposed to be able to buy vanity licence plates on Friday, but those eager to acquire customized place will have to wait.

The personalized licence plates can only be ordered online however the SAAQ's website crashed on Friday: the SAAQ put up a notice saying it would only be available on Monday.

Once the site is functional, drivers will be able to purchase plates between 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Purchasing a personalized plate will cost $250, and its annual renewal will cost $34,50.

There are several restrictions on the plates: they must be two to seven characters long, cannot have any spaces, cannot include "oo" or "00" unless the word is fewer than five characters, and cannot have a number in the middle of a word.