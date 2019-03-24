

CTV Montreal





For the second time this week, vandals have doused a downtown statue in paint.

This time, it was an effigy of 19th Century monarch Queen Victoria - located on Sherbrooke St., outside McGill University - that was doused in green paint by unknown perpetrators.

Earlier this week, the John A. MacDonald statue at Place du Canada was baptised by red paint - the fifth time the statue has been targeted in the last year.

In 2018, two statues of Queen Victoria were vandalized: one at McGill, and the other in Victoria Square.

At the time, an anti-colonial group came forward to claim responsiblity for the act.

However, no group has been named in the most recent inicident.