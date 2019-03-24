Featured Video
Vandals strike again: Downtown statue of Queen Victoria doused in green paint
An effigy of 19th Century monarch Queen Victoria - located on Sherbrooke St., outside McGill University - was doused in green paint by unknown perpetrators sometime Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy CJAD 800)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 10:49AM EDT
For the second time this week, vandals have doused a downtown statue in paint.
This time, it was an effigy of 19th Century monarch Queen Victoria - located on Sherbrooke St., outside McGill University - that was doused in green paint by unknown perpetrators.
Earlier this week, the John A. MacDonald statue at Place du Canada was baptised by red paint - the fifth time the statue has been targeted in the last year.
In 2018, two statues of Queen Victoria were vandalized: one at McGill, and the other in Victoria Square.
At the time, an anti-colonial group came forward to claim responsiblity for the act.
However, no group has been named in the most recent inicident.
