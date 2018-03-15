Statues of Queen Victoria vandalized
Vandals sprayed green paint on a statue of Queen Victoria at McGill University on March 15, 2018. (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 9:38AM EDT
Two statues of Queen Victoria were vandalized overnight in Montreal.
The vandals sprayed green paint on the statue of the 19th century monarch at McGill University and of the statue in Victoria Square.
A group calling itself the Delhi-Dublin Anti-Colonial Solidarity Brigade is claiming responsibility. It issued a statement saying the statues are racist and should not be in public spaces.