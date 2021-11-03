MONTREAL -- In an about-face, facing a drastic service reduction, Quebec has decided that health-care workers already employed won't be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the province's health minister said Wednesday.

Minister Christian Dubé said that the province is facing 500 service reductions or reorganizations if it goes ahead with its planned Nov. 15 deadline for vaccines.

Instead of the previous plan, now only new hires will be required to have the vaccine, he said.

In the meantime, those without vaccines will be subjected to a "rigorous" testing system, with three tests a week. Those who refuse the tests will be suspended without pay.

There will also be no COVID-19 bonuses or retention bonuses for the unvaccinated.

"To deprive ourselves of 8,000 people [in health staff ranks] will have devastating consequences for our network," Dubé said.

He said he still finds it "incomprehensible" that 3 per cent of health-care staffers won't be vaccinated, but also said that the 97 per cent coverage is "exceptional," praising Quebecers as a whole for their vaccination rate.

"For many Quebecers, myself included, this remains incomprehensible that health workers won't get vaccinated," he said, adding that the province has "done everything" to convince the remaining 3 per cent.

"I think some people will be disappointed by the decision," he said.

"I want to remind all Quebecers that they've gotten vaccinated in very big numbers... that meant we could make this decision today."

The news comes after weeks of debate over whether the government is allowed to force health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to avoid being suspended without pay.

The province had originally given staff until Oct. 15 to be fully vaccinated or face consequences.

However, that date was postponed to Nov. 15 amid outcry from unvaccinated health-care workers.

"I have a last message for health care workers who are not vaccinated yet: we are reaching out to you and we sincerely hope that you will take this offer," Dubé said at the time.

"Please do it for yourself, for your loved ones. Otherwise, please do it for your colleagues, because they really need you."

Currently, workers in the public system who aren't vaccinated but have direct contact with patients must be tested for COVID-19 three times a week before their shifts.

A LEGAL CHALLENGE

At the end of October, a legal challenge was presented before Quebec Superior Court by a Montreal lawyer contesting the validity of the government decree.

The injunction argues that routine testing is a better alternative to curbing the spread of COVID-19 than mandatory vaccination or suspension.

Unvaccinated health care workers say they want the vaccination edict delayed until their full legal challenge can be heard next year.

In response, Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau agreed to render his decision on Nov. 15, regardless of what the government decides.

According to the province, about 96 per cent of health care workers in Quebec have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are still thousands who are not adequately vaccinated.