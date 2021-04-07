MONTREAL -- The Universite de Quebec a Montreal said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with a visual arts student after suing her for $125,000.

Helene Boudreau was hit with the lawsuit after the university had complained that she hurt its reputation by posting explicit photos of herself with the UQAM logo to her social media accounts.

In a statement on the university's website, it said the deal was reached Wednesday and it puts an end to the legal battle.

- This is a developing story that will be updated.