MONTREAL -- A resolution seems imminent between the Universite de Montreal a Quebec and the student the school is suing for posting racy pictures.

According to a report in Le Devoir, UQAM and visual arts student Helene Boudreau are in talks to find a “satisfactory solution,” though the legal proceedings have not been suspended. According to Le Devoir, a hearing for an injunction filed last week has been postponed indefinitely.

Jason Novak, the lawyer representing Boudreau, would not do an interview with CTV News but did confirm the details of the Le Devoir article.

UQAM initiated the legal proceedings after Boudreau allegedly posted content to her OnlyFans account featuring the school's logo. OnlyFans is a website where users create adult content for subscribers.

The lawsuit inspired several former UQAM students to post their own racy photos with the school's logo as a protest in solidarity with Boudreau.