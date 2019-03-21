

CTV Montreal





As crews continue to demolish old sections of the Turcot Interchange, several ramps will be closed this weekend.

The following closures are in place from midnight Friday March 22 until 5 a.m.

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to the Atwater Ave. entrance

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

*NEW* Highway 20 West to Highway 15 South

The first entrance to Highway 20 West will be at Ste. Anne de Bellevue Blvd.

Meanwhile St. Jacques St. will be closed in both directions between Decarie Blvd. and Glen St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Nuns' Island Closures on Sunday

Getting to and from Nuns' Island will be difficult on Sunday.

Highway 10 East will be closed between Exit 4 and Nuns' Island. Drivers will have to take Exit 4.

Meanwhile Exit 57 North from Highway 15 South will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Transit officials are advising drivers to get off at Exit 57 South (Ile des Soeurs Blvd.) otherwise they will have to go across the Champlain bridge and back.