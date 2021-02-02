MONTREAL -- style="padding: 5px;"> UPDATED: Montreal police said on Wednesday that Syanna Cecire was found safe and in good health. The original article appears below.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating Shyanna Cecire, a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday.

Cecire was last seen that day at 6:10 p.m. in the Dorval area. Police said they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

She is a young girl of Indigenous origin and stands 4'8 and weighs 140 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes and speaks English. She has a birthmark on her right arm.

Cecire was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater, black jogging pants and black boots with white fur. Police said she was reportedly not wearing a winter coat.

Police said Cecire is known to frequent the downtown area and is likely getting around by foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.