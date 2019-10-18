

Basem Boshra, Supervising Producer, CTV News Montreal





UPDATE: The 83-year-old man was found safe and sound Friday morning in the Sherbrooke area.

----

MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old Cowansville man who has been missing since Thursday.

The Surete du Quebec says the man was last seen in Shefford, about 25 km northeast of Cowansville. He had been driving a blue 2005 Buick Allure with the license plate number E74 NKA.

The man stands five feet nine inches tall, weighs 158 pounds and has balding hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a cap, a black coat with yellow and orange stripes, a blue sweater and blue jeans.

Police say the man's family have reason to fear for his health and safety.

The SQ is asking anyone with information on Grondin's whereabouts to call 911 or the SQ at 1-800-659-4264. Information can be left confidentially.