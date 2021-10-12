MONTREAL -- The order of pharmacists of Quebec is the latest body of health-care workers to confirm it will suspend the licences of members who aren't vaccinated by Friday.

That's the date by which all employees in the health and social services sector must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 or face suspension without pay, according to a decree issued by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Some governing bodies, such as the order of nurses of Quebec, have gone further by saying it will also suspend the licences of workers who are not yet vaccinated.

The Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec is now among those governing bodies.

"The Order is preparing to apply this decree; all pharmacists who are not adequately protected working in the targeted environments will have their right to practice suspended on October 15," the order said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The website also said all pharmacists and their staff, including those who work in a health facility, a doctor's office, or a community pharmacy, will face the suspension depending on their vaccination status.

The suspension will remain in place until the member is considered to be "adequately protected in the Quebec vaccination register."