MONTREAL -- The health authority in west-central Montreal says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre.

That long-term care facility was one of the first two seniors centres in the province to receive COVID-19 vaccines last December.

The government has said it would administer third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people living in long-term care facilities and in private seniors residences six months after their second doses.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province's long-term care system today, bringing the total number of active cases in those facilities to 30. There are 117 active COVID-19 cases in private seniors residences, a rise of three from the day before.