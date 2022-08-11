'Unparalleled kindness': Montreal North community mourns shooting victim Jayson Colin

The Montreal North community is grieving after 26-year-old Jayson Colin -- a man described as "generous, affable and involved" -- was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Colin was shot on the grounds of a high school on de Charny St. in Montreal North around 10:20 p.m. He was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His death was followed by an outpouring of condolences on social media from community members and politicians alike, including a message from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"It is with great sadness that I learned that the victim of last night's homicide is Jayson Colin. A young man committed and appreciated in his community. My deepest thoughts to his loved ones," reads a Tweet from Plante's account.

C’est avec une grande tristesse que j’ai appris que la victime de l’homicide survenu hier soir est Jayson Colin. Un jeune homme engagé et apprécié dans sa communauté. Mes pensées les plus sincères à ses proches.



Le @SPVM déploiera tous les efforts pour mener l’enquête. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 11, 2022

Christine Black, borough mayor for Montreal North, also shared her sympathies online.

"I have few words to express my sadness. Jayson Colin was such a dedicated young man, committed to the borough and unparalleled kindness. The shock is immense for the community of Montreal North. My heart goes out to his parents and loved ones," she wrote in a Tweet Thursday.

J’ai peu de mots pour exprimer ma tristesse. Jayson Colin était un jeune tellement dévoué, engagé dans l’arrondissement et d’une gentillesse sans pareille. Le choc est immense pour la communauté de Montréal-Nord. Je suis de tout cœur avec ses parents et ses proches. #polmtl — Christine Black (@cblackmairesse) August 11, 2022

According to the nonprofit CDEC de Montréal-Nord, Colin had plans to set up a community organization of his own involving his passion for hockey.

"Generous, affable and involved, he attended our training because he wanted to start his hockey organization to share his passion with young people who don't get the opportunity to practice the sport," a CDEC Facebook post reads. "We are proud to have him among us."

One Facebook user described Colin's hockey knowledge as "second-to-none."

Colin's name is added to the city's ever-growing list of gun violence victims.

His death is considered 2022's 19th homicide on the territory patrolled by Montreal police (SPVM).

On the night he was shot, another shooting occurred around the same time in the neighbouring borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

A 20-year-old woman was shot and suffered mild injuries.

Valerie Plante said the SPVM will "make every effort to investigate" Colin's death.